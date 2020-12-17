Local non-profit clinics expect Moderna Vaccine roll out by the end of December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Hundreds of frontline workers in Kansas have already received the Pfizer vaccine. Two local clinics say they are eagerly awaiting their shipment from Moderna.

Grace Med Health and the Guadalupe Clinic say they expect to get their first batch by the end of the month. They say this is the first step to life after the pandemic. However, it will not be immediate.

“I think more and more people will need to be vaccinated before we can certainly return to life as we once knew it,” said Chief Medical Officer at Grace Med Health Clinic, Julie Elder.



Guadalupe clinic expects to receive 50 Moderna vaccines by the first week of January.

” The staff is very much looking forward to the vaccine so they can continue to see patients at our clinic too,” said Executive Director of Guadalupe Clinic, JV Johnston.

LATEST NEWS: