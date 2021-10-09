Local non-profit created to help migrants during a time of limbo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Helping people migrating to the United States in hopes of a better life for their families. That was the goal for one Wichitan who helped create the non-profit, Kansas Trauma Adopted Family Connections.

The non-profit gives those who come to the U.S. new hope while they wait for their legal status in the country.

“The services are basically to address trauma that probably has happened before migration, during migration or once they got here to the United States,” said Yeni Telles, program coordinator at International Rescue Committee.



A program was created to help navigate the tough reality many families face when moving from their homeland.

“The expectation is for them to come to the United States, stay in their home, and wait for the process – which the process can take up to two years. The families are struggling here so within the program they are connecting them through the different resources,” Telles added.



Telles says the idea started back in January after she and her team saw the increase in migration.



“As we know seeking asylum is the legal way of entering the U.S. The problem right now is that there is nothing in place for that process to be proactive for the families that are coming to Wichita or many cities in our nation,” she said.



Currently the non-profit is helping around 20 families who’ve arrived in Wichita within the last couple of months. Telles believes it’s been a life-changing experience.



“Immigrants are related to the experience and that is the reason why I wanted to get into this,” Telles said.



Kansas Trauma Adopted Family Connections also works alongside other local non-profits to help families become self-sufficient.



“It’s a very holistic program where we are not only addressing the financial needs of the families but also the mental and physical health of the family,” added Telles.

As the U.S. continues to hear of refugees and other migrants coming to Kansas, Telles hopes to continue and expand the services they provide.



