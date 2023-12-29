WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bike Walk Wichita helped give away 33 bikes for Christmas this year. The goal is to help kids start 2024 by being active. Riding bikes is an easy way to get outside, and for many kids, it may not feel like exercise.

“It’s really exciting to see how a bike can actually change somebody’s life, and the kids, bike smiles are the best so. If you don’t know how to ride, we’ll teach you how to ride, so it’s really open to everybody,” Executive Director of Bike Walk Wichita Kim Neufeld said.

Heading into 2024, the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas is focusing on the cognitive aspects of healthy living.

“After COVID, we noticed a lot of regression and difficulties with emotions, and understanding their emotions, social-emotional learning is going to be huge in 2024 for us,” Boys and Girls Club VP of Marketing and Development Ashely Hatman said.

Bike Walk Wichita gave out 735 bikes to people in the Wichita area for 2023, and they are hoping to eclipse that number for 2024. The organization is preparing for its first Tour De Wichita, which begins April 28. The event includes a 15-mile bike ride, a five-mile urban hike, a downtown history tour, and an after-party at WAVE.