Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

Local pastor dies while getting ready to watch Chiefs play in the big game

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell II via social media said his father passed away early Sunday morning as he was getting ready to watch the Chiefs play at the Super Bowl in Miami.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to share that my dad, my biggest supporter and the greatest man I know passed away unexpectedly this morning. He was in Miami getting ready for the Super Bowl to watch his beloved Chiefs. Our family is absolutely devastated and would appreciate your prayers. We know with certainty he is with our Savior.”

His father, Michael O’Donnell Sr., was the Senior Pastor for Grace Baptist Church since 1984.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories