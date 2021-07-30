Local video game players hope to see esports in upcoming Olympics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is not an Olympic sport yet, but esports is making a push to join the 2024 games.

Unified is holding an esports festival at Century II this weekend.

Gamers of all skill levels are able to compete in various games. Many hope they will see video gaming in the 2024 Olympics.

“I think as time goes on we’ll see more and more esports become Olympic sports because they are played and competed at a very high level and viewed across the world, so it just makes sense,” said Dylan Rese, CEO and Founder of Wichita Wolves, Wichita’s esports organization.

The esports festival is happening at Century II until 10 p.m. Friday and 10 am. through 10 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, click here.