'Andy Kay's Cookie Camper': Wichita baker working on sweet food truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Some people know her as 'The Cookie Lady' in Wichita. For several years, the wife, mother, and baker has shared her sweets at shops around town, and through personal orders. But this year, she's taking the business, on the road.

Andrea Walters says she's excited to see her vision come to life. It involves two wheels, family support, and a whole lot of cookies.

In a West Wichita garage, there's a project in progress. And it already has a name.

"Andy Kay's Cookie Camper," said Andrea Walters, Andy Kay's Cookies Owner.

Andrea Walters owns the vintage Serro Scotty that she found online. She thinks it's the perfect way to make Andy Kay's Cookies, a mobile business.

"Two or three days later I was on the road headed to get it," said Andrea.

She and her husband moved it from Missouri to Wichita, and ever since, she and her father have been busy crafting her dream.

"We worked on it for hours everyday, started tearing it apart," said Andrea.

"It was something that she threw herself into, and immediately I wanted to be a part of it," said Wayne Rogers, Andrea's father.

"We're pulling it, see, we're pulling it all apart just to build it back together," said Andrea.

Andrea says there's a lot of work to do, but hopes it will be done by April.

She's excited to take her artistic sugar cookies on the road, that she says are becoming more well-known.

"Its been amazing that my customers now are very rarely actual friends and family, it's all people from the community that just love my cookies," said Andrea.

But her family...also thinks what she's accomplished is pretty sweet.

"She does something new that shows me what special person she really is," said Wayne.

"They're like, yeah my mom's the cookie lady, totally pretty cool, so its awesome," said Andrea.

Andrea has been featured on Food Network and has had her cookie business for about five years. And as for the camper, she says it will also be used for that purpose, camping with family.