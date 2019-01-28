"Granny shot for the win," Herington senior wins free tuition for a year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Most college scholarships require an essay or good grades, but on Saturday (Jan. 26) night, a Herington High School senior made three shots that earned her free tuition to Friends University for a year.

McKenzie Shippy first hit a free throw, then a three pointer and last, she sunk in a half court shot.

"I just fell on the ground and I was soaking it all in like I had just won a championship," Shippy said.

Half a minute is all it took for Shippy to seal the deal on a year's tuition.

McKenzie plays basketball and was a recruit to play at Friends University in the fall. After she made the half court shot, she finalized her committment.

"At private universities, full ride scholarships aren't available," Shippy said. "So, there's still financial aid that they need. We can get money from the government and scholarships, but it's still a lot of money."

A lot of money that her family no longer has to worry about, guaranteeing she can focus on her education and playing ball.

"I do volleyball and I'm a state runner-up in track, but basketball, the game itself, has been my passion," Shippy said. "My mom couldn't stoop screaming from excitement and when I called my dad, he was just like, 'no way."

Her future coach, Heather Howard is who convinced her to sign up for the contest, hoping her name would even be drawn.

"A big thing with Kenzie is that she's more than a basketball player," Howard said. "She's just kind of the whole person and that's really what I look for in recruiting."

Shippy said just those few seconds of full adrenaline changed her life.

"Granny shot for the win," Shippy said. "Even if you don't feel like it's possible, give it a shot. It was amazing. It's just a feeling I will never forget."

Shippy will start school at Friends University in August and will play for the women's basketball team. She plans to major in Business Administration.