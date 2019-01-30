'I am not alone in this': Deputies find support after use of force

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Any time a deputy uses his weapon there is a chain of events that affects the deputy, his family and other deputies.

Knowing the man shot dead yesterday was allegedly holding an airsoft gun could make things worse, but the department is prepared for situations just like this.

"I have been with the CP unit for about 4 years, little over 4 years now," says Deputy Benjamin Romero.

Deputy Romero is a community police officer in the Oaklawn area.

"There has not been a day I have not wanted to go to work," Romero says," I love it."

One day he is stopping by to see friends, another day, like this one, assisting on a strong armed robbery. Days like yesterday aren't necessarily his favorite.

"I was involved in a situation like that," he says. "I am not going to comment on all the particulars other than the department absolutely went out of their way to not make me feel like a bad guy."

Deputy Narciso Narvais, Defensive Tactics Training Coordinator, says, "Situations like this can almost always lead to that same circumstance to having an officer relieve or that circumstance or the same thoughts and emotions at a later time."

Narvais says the department prepares for immediate assistance and counseling for that deputy but also for ones like Romero, and their families, if they need them.

"There is almost always a residual after affect that occurs," he says.

It's their way, of taking care of each other.

"No matter what the circumstance or situation there is almost always going to be somebody to make sure that you are walking through that situation with aid or assistance," says Narvais.

"It just kind of becomes an open forum," says Romero. "That way the family member, the deputy, they do not feel like I am alone in this."

Deputy Narvais says they are really stressing on in training and class is resiliency, The goal is to teach deputies can bring their bearings together and make sure they can get through the traumatic incidents, and still have long fruitful careers.