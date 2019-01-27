'I quit right away, no delay!': Brooklyn truck driver is the $298M Powerball winner

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy WETM)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WETM) - A Brooklyn, New York-based truck driver who was sick and dragged himself out of bed to go to work on the day he bought a lottery ticket came forward as the sole winner of the near $300 million Powerball jackpot.

Dave Johnson, who hails from Jamaica, said he was sick for days but went back to work the Wednesday after Christmas, in order to get paid and it was during his morning routine that he decided to play Powerball.

"I dragged myself to go to work," Johnson said, adding he went to the same gas station he goes to every morning to fill his truck up across the street from his job. Then, with the $5 he had in his pocket, Johnson played Powerball.

Johnson was so sick he didn't watch the drawing the night he bought the ticket, nor did he go to work the following day.

No idea that he was the lucky winner, a coworker told Johnson the winning ticket was bought at the gas station he frequented. But, Johson didn't think he was the winner.

A couple days after the drawing, Johnson headed to the gas station to check his ticket.

"I jumped up and down in the store," he said of the moment he found out. Realizing he held the winning ticket was all he needed to do was quit his job "right away, no delay."