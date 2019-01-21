'I think it's really important that women, support women': 2019 Wichita Women's March Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - An annual march that extended nationwide today happened in our own backyard. The Wichita Women's March attracted hundreds of neighbors.

There were concerns about the cold and snow, but the conditions didn't stop these women from joining the march and speaking out about progress and change.

In downtown Wichita, neighbors were marching to share a common message.

"I'm here because I think it's really important that women, support women," said Candy Gibson, Wichita.

"I'm here to stand up for other women, I really want to inspire others," said Luisa Taylor, Wichita.

It was a declaration that a little winter weather wasn't going to stop. That women's rights, are human rights.

"We don't have time for cold because there's change that needs to happen," said Gibson.

"It is 2019 ladies, 2019 it is time we start changing the narrative," said Taylor.

The 2019 Women's March started at City Hall, and moved to Wave. Here the group listened to speeches about pay gap, equality, and immigration, among other topics. Some speakers topics were close to heart.

"I actually got to go to the first Women's March in D.C. and it was an inspiring event, and since then, that was the first year I actually became a citizen of the United States," said Taylor.

While participants talked about change, they also acknowledged progress with newly elected women in Kansas.

"I was really excited to get our new Governor in place, I'm really excited about changes that can happen," said Gibson.

And they want this women's wave to keep moving, and some are already thinking, of jumping on.

"I really am interested in politics and I'm really interested in maybe heading a non-profit focused on women," said Julia Cox, Wichita.

Organizers hope that people take away ideas from Saturday's event and put them into action this year.