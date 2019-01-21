'It's all love at the end of the day': Wichita couple's house divided for AFC Championship Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KSN News [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Some fans in Wichita were divided over who they wanted to win the AFC Championship game, but they said it's all love at the end of the day, regardless of who is headed to the big game next month.

Shockingly Amy and Paul Khim were getting along most of the game while they each sported their own team's jersey; Amy in a Patriots jersey and Paul with his Chiefs jersey.

"We fight about it every once and awhile," Paul said.

Side by side they watched the entire game together.

"I'm a Kansas City fan because I pick all Kansas teams when it comes to college sports or even pro sports," Paul said.

"I became a Patriots fan," Amy said. "I love Tom Brady. I just love watching him."

The Khim household is split, and they said it's a battle between quarterbacks. But, each one said they respect the other's leading player; Mahomes and Brady.

"[Mahomes] is a good quarterback," Amy said. "I will say that. He's a good quarterback. He's young."

"[Brady] is old, yeah," Paul said. "But, I do respect him. He's probably one of the greatest. I'm not gonna lie."

Their table of friends were split, too. Some even had Saints jerseys on. The Khims said it's all fun and games, though.

"It's all love," Paul said. "It's all love at the end of the day."

The Khims said they will be wearing the the jersey of whichever team makes it to the big game in February.