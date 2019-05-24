'Its been wet': Hutch neighbors, public works prepare for flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Predicted rain in the coming days has forced public works and residents in Hutchinson, to take action.

KSN was there to see how they're preparing for what they're calling the biggest rain event they've seen in years.

Neighbors here are expecting the water to rise, as the Arkansas river is already running high. City workers are hoping they can move some storm water, out of town.

On and off again rain showers in Hutchinson are concerning residents like Daniel Lizalde.

"Its been wet, and you know, kind of concerned about spillways and stuff they're getting pretty full," said Daniel Lizalde, Hutchinson.

Lizalde lives near Cow creek, and says water filled his front yard during the last big rain event.

He's worried about his home this time around.

"Being on a lower level house, pretty concerned, if this keeps going, it could be some problems," said Lizalde.

Public works spent the day setting up extra pumps to hopefully stop some of the ponding in the city.

"It's something we're doing to help mitigate the situation but it won't prevent some of the flooding that will occur if we get that four plus inches of rain they're predicting," said Brian Cennan, Public Works Director.

Clennan says they also offered sandbags to residents who may feel the impact. He says he and others are hoping it isn't as much water, as they're predicting.

Clennan says his team will be working around the clock driving up and down the levy system to look for any issues.