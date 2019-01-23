WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - After a 9-year-old boy was killed during an accidental shooting, police are urging gun owners to educate those in households where guns are stored. A local gun safety expert said training is key.

"The kids need to understand that guns are dangerous," said Warren Glore with Mid-America Training. "They're for your protection, but they can also be used for damage to others if you're not careful with them. So, kids have to be trained."

Glore specializes in teaching gun safety to people of all ages. He said when it comes to children living in the home where guns are stored, training is crucial.

Glore said it's important to use a gun lock or to store your firearms in working safes. Those safes can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, but he said parents still need to talk with their kids about safety.

"Kids will mimic what they see," Glore said. "Kids will remember."

There are more affordable safes, some even less than $50, an important precaution that could save a life.

"Keep the keys with the parents," Glore said. "Don't ever leave keys laying around the house. If the parents can't keep the keys with them for some reason, find some place else that they can lock up the keys. Keep them under double lock if that's the case. If there's a combination lock on it, change the combination periodically. Kids are very resilient."

He said making every effort to safeguard a weapon is worth it.

"What's that against the life of a child?" Glore said.

Wichita police said education is key and that gun owners should make sure everyone in the home knows the difference between toy guns and real firearms.

Project ChildSafe has teamed up with the Wichita Police Department and 75 other agencies across Kansas to offer free gun safety kits.

Click here to see where the locks are available or visit your local law enforcement agency.

For more information about gun safety or local classes that are offered for all ages, click here.