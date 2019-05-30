'LAKE NICKERSON': Residents dealing with historic flooding in Nickerson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nickerson flooding

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) - "I've never seen it this bad," Nickerson resident Brandi Chase said.

While some call it flooding, others call it something else.

"To me, it feels like a lake," she said. "All this is underwater and the alley back there."

Inches of water flooded downtown Nickerson Thursday morning.

It was enough water, Taylor Faulkner said she was too scared to drive her car through it.

"I'm heading to the Kwick Shop," Faulkner said. "It's the only way to get there by walking because it's so flooded where we can't get around town."

Until Thursday, residents said they were trapped in town due to multiple road closures.

"Thankfully they have the highway back open," she said. "But for a couple days, I couldn't get into town to get formula, water, diapers."

City officials told KSN the only way into town currently is through Highway 96 coming from Hutchinson.

"We're only really allowing residents through the barricades," City Clerk Robin Schmitt said. "They're not allowing big trucks to come into Nickerson from the south because they have to turn around in town and there's nowhere to go. You can't get out to Sterling or Lyons anymore."

Washed out streets weren't the only concern, but so were basements.

"I know at my house specifically, we're doing about 55 gallons out of one pump per minute," Peggy Ruebeke said. "It's sad to see this."

Other than some more sandbags, Faulkner and other residents said there's not much they can do other than wait.

"Hopefully this dries out soon." she said. "No more rain. I'm praying for no more rain."