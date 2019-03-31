'Move them inside': Brady Nursery advises people to prepare plants for freeze Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A spring time freeze is expected for much of Kansas tonight into Sunday, and residents aren't just preparing themselves for the cold.

Dozens of people have been calling Brady Nursery about how to protect their plants in these conditions. We talked to the business to share what they recommend you do.

"Move them inside," said Cathy Brady, Brady Nursery.

It's just one piece of advice from Brady Nursery, when it comes to plants in bloom or about ready to and the cold.

"It's one of those deals with living in Kansas and the Midwest you just have to deal with it," said Brady.

Staff also recommend covering plants that can't be moved, to protect them from potential frost. And if they are too large to be covered, the nursery encourages owners to spray them with water.

"This is an Asian pear, and it may not be damaged because its buds are still really tight," said Brady.

But it has to be done before the sun comes up, to prevent further damage.

"When the sun hits that frost, is when it burns the blooms, and if the blooms get knocked off of your fruit trees, then you don't get fruit that year," said Brady.

Brady Nursery staff spent most of the day taking care of their own plants, while sharing their tips with others.

"At least 50 calls yesterday, and today I'd say 100 calls probably," said Brady.

But Cathy says they're always happy to get the word out. And they hope it doesn't stay cold for long.

How much the cold can damage plants Cathy says, depends on how many hours we have these low temperatures.