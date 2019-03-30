'Never too young to help': Inman students help Nebraska flood victims, livestock Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Inman students help Nebraska flood victims [ + - ] Video

INMAN, Kan. (KSNW) - Welcome to Inman Junior and Senior High School.

Each day, students get to learn something new, and Friday's lesson was about giving.

"Just help our neighbor," senior Makayla Schroeder said.

Future Farmers of America students spent Friday afternoon loading 45,000 pounds of supplies in a semi truck to help flood victims in Nebraska.

"When we had the fires, floods and everything, they sent hay down and other supplies down," she said. "Now that they're in need, it's just time to return the favor."

Schroeder said she made it her senior project after seeing the tragic videos and photos online.

In the past two weeks, she said her school collected nine tons of feed, 61 bales of hay, pet carriers and more.

"There's a lot of organizations that help the people, but not as many that help the animals," she said. "Being a farmer myself, my main concern is my animals."

She said donations came from surrounding businesses, FFA chapters and community members.

"Central Prairie Co-Op, they donated a whole ton of feed," she said. "The ethanol plant in Lyons, they donated nine tons of cattle cubes."

An important lesson that teacher Daniel Knapp said will reach far beyond the classroom walls.

"This is the best part of my job," he said. "Getting to watch my kids step up when the need arises."

Schroeder said a fellow Inman alumni will drive the truck up with her tomorrow morning.

They will deliver the supplies to a vet clinic in Elkhorn, Nebraska.