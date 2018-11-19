'Not having somebody being a victim, but a survivor': Rape Aggressor Defense at WSU Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - These women are doing something pretty rad. It's a self-defense course at Wichita State called Rape Aggressor Defense, also known as RAD.

This class has empowered more than one million women worldwide to be ready for an attack.

Making sure you're heard is one technique from Rape Aggressor Defense. They're exercises Wichita State faculty, staff, and students are putting into practice.

"Actually think about your movements and have those scenarios already there for you to use, that was pretty empowering," said Khadija Ouajjani, WSU Student.

The group learned how to do knee strikes, elbow strikes, and punches, and has also completed a classroom course to learn about statistics and ways to stay safe.

Instructors say one in three women are attacked and every twenty minutes a rape or physical attack is happening...two statistics, they want to stop.

"Not having somebody being a victim, but being a survivor, surviving to live another day," said Jennifer Williams, RAD Self Defense Course Instructor.

Instructor Jennifer Williams, a survivor herself.

"I will make it my last dying breath to make sure people can defend themselves," said Williams.

I was also able to learn from Williams, and walk away with knowledge of self defense. It's free training that people say, they're grateful for.

"Giving me so many tools and also so many recommendations that I wasn't aware of, I always thought of myself as somebody that is quite independent, that can just fight back, but I didn't know to which extent I could fight back without getting into trouble," said Ouajjani.

Instructors hope to offer this training to others in the community and if you'd like to learn more about it, you can contact the Wichita State Police Department.