'Rural communities all band together': People help after tornado damages farm near Tipton

NEAR TIPTON, Kan. (KSNW) - A tornado near Tipton caused damage to two farms Tuesday night.

"I could see the tornado coming from that direction, coming across," said Daryl Streit, assistant fire chief for the Tipton Rural Fire Department.

It was a scary call as the tornado ripped through the area just outside of town.

KSN stopped by one of the farms that was hit, seven miles southwest of Tipton.

"It's mainly the out-structure building," said Streit. "The houses are fine."

Half of a machine shed was torn off.

It is just one of several buildings on the property hit by the twister.

Several windows on the house were also broken.

"People started showing up, started picking stuff up, moving things around, got some things out of the shop here that were valuable that did not want to get wet," said Streit.

Firefighters, including Streit, contractors and others in the community, came together to board the windows up on the home before all the hail.

"Rural communities all band together," said Streit.

All the while they remained thankful, the situation did not end up worse.

"They can replace everything here. But they can't replace human bodies," said Streit.

The Mitchell County Emergency Management director said he and members of the National Weather Service would be out there surveying the damage Wednesday.