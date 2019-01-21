'This Chiefs team is like a Chiefs team we've never seen': Local fans still proud of their team Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) - Sometimes we visit downtown restaurants and bars to bring the game experience to you back at home.

But have you ever wondered what game night is like at the one bar in town for football fans?

It may be small town, but Chiefs fans at Spaulding's Food & Drink brought the noise and their spirit.

At this Andover bar, the Kansas City Chiefs are a big deal.

"Chiefs baby, Chiefs," said a fan.

So naturally, dozens of fans packed the place for a good game.

"Everybody is all in, everyone's on board with excitement and just hoping for that next game," said Ray Tharman, Spaulding's Food & Drink Managing Partner.

"What better place to enjoy a football game?" said a fan.

It was a sea of red and gold, except for the one lonely New England Patriots fan in the room that made some friendly competition.

"I grew up in New England, born and raised there, so I have a legitimate deal with the Patriots," said Tim Hamlin, Andover.

"Chiefs win by 20, great game, great year, game over," said a fan.

Fans followed the game closely and got loud when their Chiefs scored.

"Patriots have been top for years, this Chiefs team is like a Chiefs team we've never seen before," said Cory Knicks, Andover.

No matter how the game ended, Chiefs kingdom said they are proud of their guys.