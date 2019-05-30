'We have to get ahead of this': New program to focus on mental health calls Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Over the last week and a half, there were two officer-involved shootings in Wichita.

Authorities believe mental health played a role in both incidents.

The city of Wichita and Sedgwick County are starting up a new program next month to address mental health head on.

"We have to get ahead of this, to get them help," said Peter Ninemire, the owner of the Caring Center of Wichita, and also a licensed specialist clinical social worker.

Ninemire meets with clients with mental health issues every day.

"They just acted on impulse, and it just became a compulsion," he said. "And, it was just irrational and just everything else."

Ninemire believes that was the case in the last two officer-involved shootings in Wichita, both ending in the deaths of the suspects.

"As the officers probably know in this case all too well, they tried to do everything they could to communicate with these individuals, and there was just no line of communication opening," he said. "They were in crisis."

He believes treatment for mental health is key. The city of Wichita and Sedgwick County are also hoping to help patients of mental health, through a new program called the "Integrated Care Team."

"It will be comprised of a police officer, a mental health professional from Comcare and a paramedic," said Malachi Winters, program manager for the Office of the Medical Director for EMS System of Sedgwick County.

This unit of three will respond to calls in one vehicle.

"This is really efficient," said Winters. "Rather than having someone to go to emergency room, then a crisis center, then take resources from 911, now we can take resources to the client."

And, sometimes these patients can get all the treatment they need now on scene.

"The other systems that have done this, have seen 65 percent of calls able to treat in place," said Winters.

"Making that connection could save so many lives," said Ninemire.

The Integrated Care Team will be hitting the streets late June.

They will respond to about 10 calls a day and will be out Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to midnight.