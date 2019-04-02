'You know it's definitely been tough': Shockers hope to win NIT for President Bardo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - As the Shockers men's basketball team continues post-season play, they are doing it without one of their biggest fans.

WSU President Dr. John Bardo died last month from complications from a chronic lung disease.

You could ask anyone on campus, and whether they knew Dr. Bardo well or not, they could always speak on his love for Shocker athletics.

That's why the team says winning the NIT is even more important this time around.

"A Shocker superfan! He is the fan! The ultimate fan for the Shockers," said Dr. Marche Fleming-Randle, vice president of diversity and community engagement at WSU.

There's been a void for the Shocker basketball team over the last few weeks.

"You know it's definitely been tough," said senior Markis McDuffie. "But, now that he's gone we also praise him."

Now there are no post-game locker room talks from Dr. Bardo, or lucky game day shoes.

So, the way they remember him, is by wearing his initials on their game jerseys.

"We're going to play our seventh game with him right on our chest and our players we write 'Honor Dr. JB' every game right on our board," said coach Gregg Marshall.

"Dr. Bardo was instrumental in getting team out of Valley Conference and into the American Conference," said Dr. Fleming-Randle. "He felt we were at that level to be in this conference."

Dr. Bardo was not wrong, and the team has the success to prove it, heading to the Final Four in New York.

"That adds another why now, in why we play the game of basketball, and why we go out there and give it our hardest and that's for him," said McDuffie.

And, when it's all said and done, the players will be able to say the one thing that Dr. Bardo made sure will always hold true.

"It is truly a great day to be a Shocker," said Dr. Fleming-Randle.

