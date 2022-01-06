$1.2 million clearing project to begin next week along U.S. Highway 160 in Barber County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a $1.2 million project to clear dead trees, stumps, and roots along U.S. Highway 160 in Barber County starting the week of Jan. 9.

The KDOT project will start from the east Barber/Comanche county line to the U.S. 281 junction on the west side of Medicine Lodge. The length is 22.4 miles. Most plants that are being removed are dead or are invasive cedar, all of which can feed wildfires.

During this time, traffic will be condensed to one lane in places by flaggers and pilot cars. Motorists should be on the lookout for workers and be prepared to slow down, stop, and/or follow the pilot car as directed. Delays may occur of up to 15 minutes.

This project is expected to be completed in the middle of March.

Prado Construction LLC of Valley Center is the primary contractor for the $1,231,054 project.

The map below shows the project route marked in red.