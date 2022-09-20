A boy on bicycle was critically injured after being hit by a car on eastbound Central at Redbarn in west Wichita. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was critically injured on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on eastbound Central at Red Barn Street.

It happened around 7:40 a.m., just east of Bishop Carroll High School.

According to Wichita police, a Ford Fusion was heading eastbound when it hit the boy in the crosswalk. The driver of the car stopped, as did several witnesses.

“We are talking with witnesses to see if the crosswalk was in effect or if there are any other factors involved,” Lt. Joseph Kennedy, Wichita Police Department, said.

According to the Wichita Catholic Diocese, the boy is a student at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School.

“Our superintendent, Janet Eaton, and one of our priests are currently with the family at this time. We simply ask for prayers for the student and his family,” said Matt Vainer, director of communication for Wichita Catholic Diocese.

Central was closed eastbound from Tyler Road while the department investigated.