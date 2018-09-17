Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Man dies after brief fight with girlfriend's son.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in south Wichita Sunday night.

Authorities say it happened at the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur around 9:55 p.m.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police are on the scene investigating.

