1 critically injured after car hits bicyclist in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in south Wichita Sunday night.
Authorities say it happened at the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur around 9:55 p.m.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police are on the scene investigating.
Stay with KSN for updates. We will bring you more information once it becomes available.
Local News
