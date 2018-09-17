Local

1 critically injured after car hits bicyclist in south Wichita

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 10:46 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 10:54 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in south Wichita Sunday night. 

Authorities say it happened at the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur around 9:55 p.m. 

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

Police are on the scene investigating.

