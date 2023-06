Crash on Interstate 135 south of Newton on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Fire and EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured one person Monday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 135, south of Newton. Emergency crews said the person was critically injured.

Traffic was delayed for a short time.

