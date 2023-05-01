Multiple crews were called a house fire to the e 600 block of W. Allison St. in Andover on Monday, May 1, 2023. (KSN Photo)

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters battled a house fire that left two people with critical injuries.

The fire happened in the 600 block of W. Allison St., northwest of 13th Street and Andover Road. The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews tell KSN News that two people in wheelchairs were pulled out of the home.

Crews said the fire started somewhere on the backside of the house.

KSN News will continue to follow this developing story. Look for the latest updates on air and online at noon.