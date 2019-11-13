1 critically injured in crash near Central and Woodlawn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Central and Woodlawn.

The investigation into the crash continues.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

