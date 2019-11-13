1 critically injured in crash near Central and Woodlawn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Central and Woodlawn.
The investigation into the crash continues.
KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- WSU changes required credits for general education program
- Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe
- Defensive driving instructors see constant number of drivers seeking lessons
- Catching up with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
- Board of Education passes new requirements for teaching students with dyslexia