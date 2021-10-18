1 critically injured in electrical flash fire at west Wichita nursing home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said one person was injured early Monday in an electrical flash fire. It happened in the 1600 block of W. May at Prairie Homestead Senior Living in an administrative building.

According to the fire department, an electrical contractor and another person entered a mechanical room to check out equipment for an upcoming job.

“We had some sort of electrical flash, and they did sustain some burns,” said Capt. Stephen Runyan, Wichita Fire Department.

One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The other person suffered minor injuries and was not transported.

Evergy was called to disconnect power. The fire department said there was no significant damage, and no residents were evacuated.