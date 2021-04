WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a man received critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 7 a.m. near Oliver and MacArthur Road at Spirit AeroSystems.

Sgt. Scott Burdett said the victim was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The identity of the victim was not been released.

The sheriff’s office is still working to determine the cause of the crash.