WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A wreck in northwest Wichita sent one person to the hospital in critical condition Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a wreck just off of I-235, near 21st and West Street.

Wichita Police say only one car was involved. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe speed was a factor.