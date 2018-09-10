1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One person is in critical condition after a car crash in Riverside.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:30 Sunday night in the 1200 block of N. River Boulevard.

A person was thrown from the vehicle they were in when it struck a tree. It is unclear what caused the driver to drive into the tree.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

KSN has a crew at the scene. Stay with KSN as we work to learn more information.