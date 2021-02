WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said one person was critically injured in an apartment fire in the 3000 block of W. Newell Street. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m.

The fire department said in a tweet that search crews located and removed one victim in the fire. EMS is responding, and the patient is critical.

