WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and one is critically injured following a crash early Thursday on eastbound Kellogg near downtown Wichita. The crash happened near the Washington Street exit.

Eastbound Kellogg was closed from Seneca to Washington for about six hours. It reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.

Wichita police said they will release more information later this morning.

KSN News will have more on this story throughout the day.