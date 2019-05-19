1 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan.(KSNW) – One person is dead and another is injured after a single-car crash in Reno County.

It happened yesterday at around noon when the car was traveling northbound on K-14, left the roadway, entered a ditch and hit a culvert.

The car overturned three times before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The driver, 49-year-old Charles Ruff of Harper, was killed in the accident. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says they don’t know why the car left the roadway and are continuing to investigate the crash.