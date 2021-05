WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and another was seriously hurt after a crash in west Wichita.

It happened Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. on I-235 near the exit at Central.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old woman was driving southbound on the highway when she crossed the median before hitting another car head-on.

Debra Reynolds, 59, was killed in the collision. The 20-year-old woman was seriously hurt.