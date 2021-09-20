1 dead, 2 injured after rental truck rolls on I-70 near Manhattan

One person was killed and two were sent to the hospital when a rental truck overturned on the highway.

One person was killed when a rental truck overturned on the highway Monday morning.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead after a moving truck rolled on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m. Master Trooper Randall Cameron confirmed the fatality.

The crash happened on I-70 near mile marker 316 near Manhattan in Riley County.

Troopers say Isabella Carroll, 18, of Hackensack, New Jersey, was driving the truck westbound when it went into the center median several times. The truck eventually rolled and came to rest on its passenger side in the median.

One person was killed and two were sent to the hospital when a rental truck overturned on the highway.

Carroll died at the scene. Two passengers in the truck, a 23-year-old man from Pennsylvania and a 22-year-old man from New Jersey, were injured and were sent to a Manhattan hospital.