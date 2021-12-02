1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Kansas City, Kansas Walmart

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a Walmart in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart across from the Legends Outlets on Parallel Parkway.

KCK police tell FOX4 at one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates as they become available both online and on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories