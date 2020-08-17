1 dead, 2 others hospitalized in Andover after car crashes off bridge onto van on I-35

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died after a car drove off a street and onto the Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a car headed east on 13th Street lost control, jumped a curb, hit a tree and fence line, went down a ravine and struck a drainage culvert, then went airborne.

The car landed on a van that was headed south on the Kansas Turnpike. The car rolled off the van and came to rest on its top.

A male passenger in the van died, while the driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories