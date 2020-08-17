1 dead, 2 others hospitalized in Andover after car crashes off bridge onto van on I-35

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died after a car drove off a street and onto the Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a car headed east on 13th Street lost control, jumped a curb, hit a tree and fence line, went down a ravine and struck a drainage culvert, then went airborne.
The car landed on a van that was headed south on the Kansas Turnpike. The car rolled off the van and came to rest on its top.
A male passenger in the van died, while the driver suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.
