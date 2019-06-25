1 dead, 3 hurt in rollover crash in Arlington

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) -The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says a single-vehicle rollover accident has killed one person and critically injured three others.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle on its top. The vehicle had four passengers: one male and three females.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say. The three women were taken to Hutchinson Regional where they are being treated for injuries.

The crash happened in Arlington, about 20 miles southwest of Hutchinson, along eastbound Arlington Road. Reno County Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle went off the roadway as it approached the “S” curves leading into town. The vehicle went into the northbound ditch and rolled into a field.

Deputies said names of victims will not be released at this time.