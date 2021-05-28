1 dead, 4 injured following police chase in northeast Kansas

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead and four people were injured after a Thursday night police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash in Holton, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

An officer chased a 2009 Dodge Avenger through town around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

The Avenger, driven by a 42-year-old Topeka man, made its way to westbound 286th Road where it failed to stop at U.S. Highway 75, crashing into a Jeep Renegade.

Both vehicles left the road after a collision, according to a police report. The Avenger landed on its side. The driver and a 19-year-old passenger were transported to Stormont Vail with suspected serious injuries. The third passenger, Shai Boyd, 26, of Topeka, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, a 41-year-old woman from Topeka and her passenger, a 56-year-old man also from Topeka, had suspected minor injuries and transported to Stormont Vail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

