WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a person died in a crash Monday in north Wichita.

The crash happened on Interstate 135 near the North Junction around 12:30 a.m.

According to the KHP, the vehicle was northbound in the left lane. The vehicle left the road and struck a KDOT construction sign and guardrail. It overturned and came to rest on its right side.

The driver hasn’t been identified.