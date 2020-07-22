1 dead after fiery crash in Hutchinson

First responders on the scene of a fiery crash that killed 1 person. (Photo: Hutch Post)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A person died in a fiery car crash late Tuesday in Hutchinson, police said, after rescue attempts failed.

The Hutch Post tells KSN News the small SUV hit a building near 2nd and Van Buren at 9:30 p.m. before catching fire.

Hutchinson police told the Post, witnesses reported the vehicle leaving the road at 4th and Van Buren. It sped through an open field and hit the building near Dan Dee Air.

Law enforcement tried to rescue the driver but said they had to retreat because of the flames. The driver died.

The Post said police were not pursuing the driver and did not have an explanation for the crash.

Some officers were treated and released for smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt.

Police are investigating but did not reveal the driver’s identity.

LATEST STORIES: