1 dead after overnight shooting in Southeast Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in Southeast Wichita.

Police say it happened just after midnight at Magoos Bar and Grill located in the 2300 block of South Oliver.

When officers arrived on scene they couldn’t find the victim, he was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle where he later died.

Police say the victim was inside the bar when a disturbance occurred between several other men. They then moved to the parking lot when multiple shots were fired.

Police are continuing to investigate. Any one with information is being asked to call the homicide section at (316) 268-4407, the See Something, Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.