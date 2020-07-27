1 dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead at an AutoZone on the 4900 block of East Lincoln.

“When they arrived there were three employees inside the business. One of them had called, they found one of their co-workers that was shot lying on the floor,” said Kevin Kochenderfer with the Wichita Police Department.

According to WPD, two of the three employees were not in the front of the store when the incident happened.

“One was in the stockroom and the other one was down in the basement, so nobody saw anything,” said Kochenderfer.

Kochenderfer said a man in his 30’s was found dead with a gunshot wound behind the counter at the AutoZone.

He says WPD is trying to get surveillance footage to help with their investigation. The motive is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or submit information anonymously by calling 316-267-2111 or clicking here.

