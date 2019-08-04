1 dead after single-car crash in Pawnee County

Pawnee County, Kan. (KSNW) – 1 person is dead after a single-car crash in Pawnee County.

It happened yesterday just before 7 p.m. about 13 miles south of Rush Center on U183.

A car traveling southbound went left of center and went off the roadway into a ditch. The car managed to get back onto the roadway but went into another ditch. As it entered the second ditch, the car rolled several times.

The car’s driver 18-year-old Joseph Carson Saenz died. There was one passenger, who sustained serious injuries.

