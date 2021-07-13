Abilene woman dies after truck overturns in Dickinson County on Sunday

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled on Sunday evening in Dickinson County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 2700 Avenue.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Jade E. Waters of Abilene was driving a 2003 Chevy Avalanche east of 2700 Avenue when it lost control and overturned.

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Moreland of Chapman and 21-year-old Cheyenne Crocker of Abilene were passengers.

The sheriff’s office said Crocker died as a result of the rollover. Waters and Moreland were transported to the Salina Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rollover was investigated by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.