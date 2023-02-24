WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died in a house fire in south Wichita early Friday.

Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of S. Wichita St., near McLean and Lincoln, around 1 a.m.

Crews arrived and found the home fully engulfed. Firefighters were only able to search one bedroom of the house as the rest was engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was out, crews searched and found a person in the area that was heavily involved in the fire. The person’s identity hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The investigation is ongoing.