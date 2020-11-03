2 dead following gyrocopter crash

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has learned two people died resulting from a gyrocopter crash in Tuesday afternoon.
It happened before 2 p.m. on K-196 between Brainerd and Potwin in Butler County.
According to authorities, the gyrocopter started on fire following the crash.
KSN News has a crew at the scene and will provide the latest updates as it becomes available.
