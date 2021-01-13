1 dead following head-on crash in northeast Kansas

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is dead after a crash near Rossville Tuesday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 24.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified victim as 63-year-old Lucinda C. Mitchell of Rossville.

The patrol said a 61-year-old Christopher M. Mitchell of Rossville was westbound when his car hit a deer. He attempted to avoid it and left the roadway to the right, drove into a ditch a few feet, then turned back toward the road, spinning around and hitting another car. Lucinda was in the car with Christopher.

According to KHP, he was taken to a local hospital. Lucinda died shortly after the crash happened.

The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Mary J. Gruber of Silver Lake, was taken to a local hospital with possible injuries.

