Authorities investigate a submersion in the 1100 block of 63rd Street South on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a submersion in south Wichita.

It happened in the 1100 block of East 63rd Street just east of the Kansas Turnpike around 2:30 p.m.

A fireman at the scene told KSN News they were called after a neighbor found a body in the water. However, the person’s identity or cause of death hasn’t been released.

